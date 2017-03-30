Ed Sheeran transforms the Royal Albert Hall into a 'scummy pub' for charity gig
Ed Sheeran said he wanted to treat the Royal Albert Hall like "a scummy pub" as he took to the stage for a charity concert. The chart-topping star drew celebrity fans including David Beckham, Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews, Michael McIntyre and James Blunt to his sold-out show for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
