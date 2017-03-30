Ed Sheeran transforms the Royal Alber...

Ed Sheeran transforms the Royal Albert Hall into a 'scummy pub' for charity gig

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Ed Sheeran said he wanted to treat the Royal Albert Hall like "a scummy pub" as he took to the stage for a charity concert. The chart-topping star drew celebrity fans including David Beckham, Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews, Michael McIntyre and James Blunt to his sold-out show for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 10 min Dee Dee Dee 6
News A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae... 49 min The Power Of Mast... 13
News Michael Jackson broke down racial barriers (Jun '09) 3 hr yidfellas v USA 1,561
News Police investigating Ariana Grande's video doug... (Jul '15) 19 hr Jess 6
News Concert review | Bon Jovi: Band pays tribute to... 20 hr mgemay 2
News Freeze your cheese, get creative with Christmas... 21 hr Texxy 12
News Michael Jackson Estate Gets Victory, Ex-Biz Par... Tue The Power Of Mast... 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC