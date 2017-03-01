Ed Sheeran predicts Christmas album f...

Ed Sheeran predicts Christmas album for Taylor Swift

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Owatonna People's Press

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter is a good friend of the 'Blank Space' hitmaker and while Taylor has not yet confirmed when she will release her next album, Ed has predicted it will arrive before the end of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Owatonna People's Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07) 1 hr JMD 59
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) 18 hr Ripple Phart 11
News Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da... Wed BJ Fan 1
News Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13) Wed Suezanne 8
News DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14) Wed Spotted Wee 58
News Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09) Tue Fat Hard Phart 108
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate Feb 26 Copout 10
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC