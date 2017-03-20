Ed Sheeran joins stars in call for boycott of 'emotional blackmail' ticket sites
Ed Sheeran has backed a campaign urging fans to reject the "emotional blackmail" of websites selling gig tickets at inflated prices. The Shape Of You singer joins a number of artists - including Mumford & Sons, Radiohead and Amy Macdonald - in encouraging music lovers to stop using secondary platforms Viagogo, Get Me In!, Stubhub and Seatwave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|7 hr
|Kmrafs
|9
|Donald Trump - being a gentleman' holding my ha...
|10 hr
|Horn Toad Says Me...
|1
|Concert review | Bon Jovi: Band pays tribute to...
|Sun
|BJ Fan
|1
|Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang...
|Sun
|margiebun
|1
|a Leta s Hear it for the Boysa by Boston Gay Me...
|Mar 18
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Former Texas congressman accused of taking char...
|Mar 18
|doG mDaden Hloy p...
|1
|Paris Jackson holds hands with prom date Meliss...
|Mar 17
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC