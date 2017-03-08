Ed Sheeran: I will always stick up fo...

Ed Sheeran: I will always stick up for my friend Taylor Swift

17 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Singer Ed Sheeran has said he will always defend his close friend Taylor Swift when she receives any kind of backlash and has described her as an "anomaly". The British singer-songwriter, who is on course to score a number one with his newly released album A this week, has also hinted he previously enjoyed romantic liaisons with some of the US pop star's friends.

