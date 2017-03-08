Ed Sheeran: I will always stick up for my friend Taylor Swift
Singer Ed Sheeran has said he will always defend his close friend Taylor Swift when she receives any kind of backlash and has described her as an "anomaly". The British singer-songwriter, who is on course to score a number one with his newly released album A this week, has also hinted he previously enjoyed romantic liaisons with some of the US pop star's friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|2 hr
|Christaliban
|4
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Spotted Wee
|7,650
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|Tue
|Spotted Wee
|22
|Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|23
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mon
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
|Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what...
|Mar 6
|Classic Rock
|1
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|Mar 6
|Spotted Wee
|59
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC