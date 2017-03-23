Ed Sheeran edges nearer to chart reco...

Ed Sheeran edges nearer to chart record as Shape Of You retains top spot

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Ed Sheeran has edged closer to a chart record as his hit Shape Of You held on to the number one spot for an 11th week, overtaking stints by Rihanna and Whitney Houston. Rihanna's 2007 chart-topper Umbrella and Houston's 1992 version of the ballad I Will Always Love You both held the top spot for 10 weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... 7 hr andet1987 43
News Ten Things to Do In Houston For $10 or Less (Se... 8 hr FreePharts 1
News Michael Jackson's doctor: 'I told the truth' (Aug '09) 10 hr Spotted Wee 394
News Freeze your cheese, get creative with Christmas... 14 hr Texxy 9
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Thu mortcola 48
News Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ... Thu Texxy 1
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate Thu diesel 10
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC