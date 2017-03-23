Ed Sheeran edges nearer to chart record as Shape Of You retains top spot
Ed Sheeran has edged closer to a chart record as his hit Shape Of You held on to the number one spot for an 11th week, overtaking stints by Rihanna and Whitney Houston. Rihanna's 2007 chart-topper Umbrella and Houston's 1992 version of the ballad I Will Always Love You both held the top spot for 10 weeks.
