Ed Sheeran edges nearer to chart record as Shape Of You retains top spot

Ed Sheeran has edged closer to a chart record as his hit Shape Of You held on to the number one spot for an 11th week, overtaking stints by Rihanna and Whitney Houston. Rihanna's 2007 chart-topper Umbrella and Houston's 1992 version of the ballad I Will Always Love You both held the top spot for 10 weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.