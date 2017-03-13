Ed Sheeran closes in on Bryan Adams's chart record
Ed Sheeran's domination of the UK music scene continues as he reigns supreme throughout the album and singles charts. The singer-songwriter's hit track Shape Of You marks 10 weeks at the top of the Official Singles Charts while his third album, A , which became the fastest-selling album by a male artist in the UK ever last week, remains at the summit of the Official Albums Chart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|8 hr
|Rap Hop
|5
|a Leta s Hear it for the Boysa by Boston Gay Me...
|11 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Former Texas congressman accused of taking char...
|19 hr
|doG mDaden Hloy p...
|1
|Paris Jackson holds hands with prom date Meliss...
|Fri
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15)
|Fri
|CombOver Donald
|21
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Kimberly brookd
|9
|Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P...
|Mar 16
|Pat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC