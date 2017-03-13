Ed Sheeran closes in on Bryan Adams's...

Ed Sheeran closes in on Bryan Adams's chart record

Ed Sheeran's domination of the UK music scene continues as he reigns supreme throughout the album and singles charts. The singer-songwriter's hit track Shape Of You marks 10 weeks at the top of the Official Singles Charts while his third album, A , which became the fastest-selling album by a male artist in the UK ever last week, remains at the summit of the Official Albums Chart.

