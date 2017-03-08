Ed Sheeran 'buzzing' as Divide becomes fastest-selling album by a male artist ever
The singer's third record, which debuted last Friday, shot to the top of the charts with a staggering 672,000 sales and streams in its opening week - more than the rest of the Official Charts Company's top 500 albums combined. Ed, from Framlingham, also broke records in the singles charts, with nine of Divide's songs inside the top 10 while the remainder of the album's tracks lie within the top 20. The chart is led by Ed's Shape Of You for the ninth straight week, ahead of Galway Girl, Castle On The Hill, Perfect and New Man - the first time an artist has ever held the top five spots.
