Ed Sheeran 'buzzing' as Divide become...

Ed Sheeran 'buzzing' as Divide becomes fastest-selling album by a male artist ever

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ipswich Evening Star

The singer's third record, which debuted last Friday, shot to the top of the charts with a staggering 672,000 sales and streams in its opening week - more than the rest of the Official Charts Company's top 500 albums combined. Ed, from Framlingham, also broke records in the singles charts, with nine of Divide's songs inside the top 10 while the remainder of the album's tracks lie within the top 20. The chart is led by Ed's Shape Of You for the ninth straight week, ahead of Galway Girl, Castle On The Hill, Perfect and New Man - the first time an artist has ever held the top five spots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the... 10 hr Lacie 13
News Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded b... 12 hr Mikey 7
News Steve Perry Avoids Contact With Journey Members (May '06) 16 hr aq dragon 241
News Steve Perry in talks for Journey comeback (Feb '14) 17 hr aq dragon 11
News Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14) 18 hr The Power Of Mast... 28
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Thu mortcola 46
News Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09) Thu The Power Of Mast... 7,654
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC