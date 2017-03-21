Ed Balls is bringing back Gangnam Sty...

Ed Balls is bringing back Gangnam Style for Red Nose Day

16 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

Ed Balls will reprise his beloved Gangnam Style dance routine from Strictly Come Dancing for one last time on Red Nose Day. The former shadow chancellor, who won a whole new legion of fans when he took part in the star-studded BBC programme, made headlines with his uniquely energetic performance to the international Psy hit last year.

