Ed Balls is bringing back Gangnam Style for Red Nose Day
Ed Balls will reprise his beloved Gangnam Style dance routine from Strictly Come Dancing for one last time on Red Nose Day. The former shadow chancellor, who won a whole new legion of fans when he took part in the star-studded BBC programme, made headlines with his uniquely energetic performance to the international Psy hit last year.
