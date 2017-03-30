Drake postpones Amsterdam gig after fans wait 75 minutes
Rapper Drake has been jeered by disgruntled fans after cancelling an Amsterdam concert at the last minute on doctor's orders. Fans chanted "f*** Drake" and threw plastic cups on to the stage at the Ziggo Dome arena after waiting around 75 minutes for him to appear.
