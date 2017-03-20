Donald Trump - being a gentleman' hol...

Donald Trump - being a gentleman' holding my hand, May tells American Vogue

There are 1 comment on the Ludlow Advertiser story from 13 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump - being a gentleman' holding my hand, May tells American Vogue. In it, Ludlow Advertiser reports that:

Theresa May has spoken publicly for the first time about holding hands with Donald Trump, saying that she believes the US president was just "being a gentleman" when he took her hand during her visit to the White House. The comment came as the Prime Minister spoke to fashion bible American Vogue, in an interview which highlighted her taste in clothes as much as her politics.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ludlow Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Horn Toad Says Mexico

Ponchatoula, LA

#1 13 hrs ago
oh and here i though PG stood for something else.

just kidding. lol.

comeon, you've heard that one in *any* public school system beyond 6 grade or so. lol.

it's not just me.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... 10 hr Kmrafs 9
News Concert review | Bon Jovi: Band pays tribute to... Sun BJ Fan 1
News Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang... Sun margiebun 1
News a Leta s Hear it for the Boysa by Boston Gay Me... Mar 18 The Power Of Mast... 1
News Former Texas congressman accused of taking char... Mar 18 doG mDaden Hloy p... 1
News Paris Jackson holds hands with prom date Meliss... Mar 17 The Power Of Mast... 1
News Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15) Mar 17 CombOver Donald 21
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,704,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC