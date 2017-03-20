Donald Trump - being a gentleman' holding my hand, May tells American Vogue
There are 1 comment on the Ludlow Advertiser story from 13 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump - being a gentleman' holding my hand, May tells American Vogue. In it, Ludlow Advertiser reports that:
Theresa May has spoken publicly for the first time about holding hands with Donald Trump, saying that she believes the US president was just "being a gentleman" when he took her hand during her visit to the White House. The comment came as the Prime Minister spoke to fashion bible American Vogue, in an interview which highlighted her taste in clothes as much as her politics.
#1 13 hrs ago
oh and here i though PG stood for something else.
just kidding. lol.
comeon, you've heard that one in *any* public school system beyond 6 grade or so. lol.
it's not just me.
