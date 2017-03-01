Docs about Whitney Houston, Frank Serpico headed to Tribeca
Documentaries about Whitney Houston, Gilbert Gottfried, Elian Gonzalez and Frank Serpico will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The New York festival announced 82 of the 98 features that will play in this year's slightly slimmed-down slate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|2 hr
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|JMD
|59
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|21 hr
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da...
|Wed
|BJ Fan
|1
|Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13)
|Wed
|Suezanne
|8
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Spotted Wee
|58
|Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Fat Hard Phart
|108
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC