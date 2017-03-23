Did Red Nose Day already peak with Take That on Carpool Karaoke?

Red Nose Day has got off to a flying start, according to viewers, as it kicked off with a special edition of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke featuring Take That. Singers Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen revealed how they would all choose a builder's brew and a full English over a herbal tea and breakfast smoothie any day, while Howard volunteered to be the next member to leave the band.

