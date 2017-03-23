Did Red Nose Day already peak with Take That on Carpool Karaoke?
Red Nose Day has got off to a flying start, according to viewers, as it kicked off with a special edition of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke featuring Take That. Singers Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen revealed how they would all choose a builder's brew and a full English over a herbal tea and breakfast smoothie any day, while Howard volunteered to be the next member to leave the band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freeze your cheese, get creative with Christmas...
|4 hr
|Steve Eller
|11
|Michael Jackson's doctor: 'I told the truth' (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|Holy Child Jehova...
|395
|The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild'
|9 hr
|Adam
|1
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|18 hr
|andet1987
|43
|Ten Things to Do In Houston For $10 or Less (Se...
|19 hr
|FreePharts
|1
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|Thu
|mortcola
|48
|Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC