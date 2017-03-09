There are on the Denver Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded by pot taxes. In it, Denver Post reports that:

In this Feb. 10, 2014, file photo, James Laurie, right, hip hop artist from the group The Flobots and co-founder of Youth on Record, talks with music student Dante Hicks during class at Youth on Record headquarters in Denver. The Denver FBI honored a youth dropout prevention group Thursday, apparently without realizing it is partially funded with taxes from the marijuana industry.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Denver Post.