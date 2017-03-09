Denver FBI honors youth program partl...

Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded by pot taxes

There are 5 comments on the Denver Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded by pot taxes.

In this Feb. 10, 2014, file photo, James Laurie, right, hip hop artist from the group The Flobots and co-founder of Youth on Record, talks with music student Dante Hicks during class at Youth on Record headquarters in Denver. The Denver FBI honored a youth dropout prevention group Thursday, apparently without realizing it is partially funded with taxes from the marijuana industry.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 13 hrs ago
It's a pity Colorado chooses to earn revenue by drugging the kids of the Rocky Mountains. They can chirp all they want about pot for medicinal purposes, and that it's not falling into hands of children. But just try and find a Denver teen who isn't on Pot.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#2 13 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
It's a pity Colorado chooses to earn revenue by drugging the kids of the Rocky Mountains. They can chirp all they want about pot for medicinal purposes, and that it's not falling into hands of children. But just try and find a Denver teen who isn't on Pot.
This has to be fake news, the state of Colorado thought they were going to cash in on pot taxes, but turned out the problems caused cost the state far more than the taxes they collected.

Quirky

Denver, CO

#3 11 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

This has to be fake news, the state of Colorado thought they were going to cash in on pot taxes, but turned out the problems caused cost the state far more than the taxes they collected.
Yep, Now with our Liberal Governor and Mayor they want to raise taxes to pay for road improvements .

Our Mayor has already said he will go against Trump on Denver's Sanctuary City policy`s.

It`s funny how they said back when they allowed Casino`s here they claimed they would use those funds for Roads and parks.

They also claimed the Pot sales would fund the same .


They , The Lib`s always got an angle to get more of Tax payers money to play with how ever they want.

When much of the time they pour the money into Illegal Aliens and their Communistic ideals.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

428

Location hidden
#4 4 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

This has to be fake news, the state of Colorado thought they were going to cash in on pot taxes, but turned out the problems caused cost the state far more than the taxes they collected.
Yep, it all went up in smoke.

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#6 5 min ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

This has to be fake news, the state of Colorado thought they were going to cash in on pot taxes, but turned out the problems caused cost the state far more than the taxes they collected.
What are the additional cost in Colorado that tax money from marijuana is not covering? I'd imagine that the cost of prisons has seen a remarkable reduction.
