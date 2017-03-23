Demi Lovato's 'life depends' on stayi...

Demi Lovato's 'life depends' on staying sober

The 24-year-old singer recently celebrated an impressive milestone of five years of sobriety, and has said she isn't sure if she would "be here today" if she had continued drinking, because of the way she was damaging her health. She said: "What keeps me on this path is there's a drive that I have to stay sober because I know that my life depends on it.

