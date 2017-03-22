Demi Lovato laughs off revealing photo: 'It's not nude and it's just cleavage' Lovato used lots of 'Tears of Joy' emojis when she addressed a picture on Twitter Tuesday. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://usat.ly/2mQ85GX Following the appearance of new private photographs of Demi Lovato this week that allegedly show her laying in bed while wearing an unzipped Adidas sweatshirt, the singer took to twitter to pour scorn on the hacker's efforts and the resulting media furor.

