Deluxe a oeJoshua Treea Reissue Coming in June
Today is the 30th anniversary of the release of U2's The Joshua Tree, and to mark the occasion, the band has announced that it's reissuing the world-beating album on June 2 in a variety of versions, including a four-CD box set. a remastered version of the original album.
