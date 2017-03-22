David Bowie 'ZiggyZag' memorial plan abandoned as fundraising bid fails
Plans to erect a huge memorial to David Bowie in the middle of Brixton have been abandoned after the project failed to meet its fundraising target. Fans of the singer were hoping to raise A 900,000 through crowdfunding to erect a three-storey red and blue lightning bolt statue, dubbed the ZiggyZag, in a tribute to his Aladdin Sane LP cover.
