David Bowie stamps fall to earth after helium trip into stratosphere

The 10-stamp set featuring images from some of Bowie's most admired album covers and of the star on stage were created to honour the musician after he died from cancer in January 2016 aged 69. Fifty-two sets of the stamps have now been propelled into the stratosphere on special helium balloons, as an homage to Bowie's role in the 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth. After the balloons burst, the stamps will have started to descend at nearly 200mph, slowing to approximately 8mph by the time they reached the ground.

