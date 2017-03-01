Country singer-songwriter Chris Lane at Mohegan Sun Arena
Country singer-songwriter Chris Lane opens for Florida Georgia Line at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11. Country singer-songwriter Chris Lane opens for Florida Georgia Line at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11. Everyone has their guilty pleasures. Country singer-songwriter Chris Lane isn't afraid to admit that one of his is watching TV's reality romance series "The Bachelor."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|Spotted Wee
|619
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|Spotted Wee
|7,648
|Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what...
|5 hr
|Classic Rock
|1
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Spotted Wee
|59
|Casablancas Replaces Drinking with 'Getting Sto... (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|JPontolillo
|22
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|7 hr
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Sun
|glenn
|23
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC