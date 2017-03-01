Collect 23 Beatles albums through new magazine
The Beatles Vinyl Collection is a new collector's magazine that has a different album from the group included in each issue, to make up a full set of 23 reissued recordings. Albums have been remastered at Abbey Road Studios in London and the collection includes Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Abbey Road, Revolver and Rubber Soul, as well as compilations The Beatles Anthology, which comes in three volumes, and two Live At The BBC collections.
