Chrissy Teigen reveals postpartum depression since daughter Luna's birth
Model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has been battling with postpartum depression since the birth of daughter Luna last year. The US star, wife of singer John Legend, says how she has suffered with severe back and wrist pain, as well as struggling with eating and her work commitments since welcoming her "perfect" daughter in April.
