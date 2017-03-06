Chrissy Teigen reveals postpartum dep...

Chrissy Teigen reveals postpartum depression since daughter Luna's birth

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has been battling with postpartum depression since the birth of daughter Luna last year. The US star, wife of singer John Legend, says how she has suffered with severe back and wrist pain, as well as struggling with eating and her work commitments since welcoming her "perfect" daughter in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) 9 hr The Power Of Mast... 620
News Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ... 10 hr The Power Of Mast... 21
News Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09) 18 hr Spotted Wee 7,648
News Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what... 19 hr Classic Rock 1
News DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14) 20 hr Spotted Wee 59
News Casablancas Replaces Drinking with 'Getting Sto... (Mar '06) 21 hr JPontolillo 22
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... 21 hr ChartPhartss 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,834 • Total comments across all topics: 279,368,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC