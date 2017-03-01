Chloe designer's swan song in Paris; ...

Chloe designer's swan song in Paris; fashion gets political

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

U.S singer Solange Knowles, left, and french actress Isabelle Huppert, right, look on prior to the show for Chloe's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Thursday, March 2, 2017. less U.S singer Solange Knowles, left, and french actress Isabelle Huppert, right, look on prior to the show for Chloe's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Thursday, March 2, ... more U.S singer Solange Knowles, left, and french actress Isabelle Huppert, second left, look on prior to the show for Chloe's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... 8 hr carolyn joynor 1
News Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07) 11 hr JMD 59
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Thu Ripple Phart 11
News Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da... Wed BJ Fan 1
News Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13) Wed Suezanne 8
News DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14) Wed Spotted Wee 58
News Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09) Tue Fat Hard Phart 108
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,402 • Total comments across all topics: 279,277,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC