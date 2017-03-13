Cher helped with Colton Haynes proposal
The 28-year-old actor got engaged to Jeff Leatham over the weekend during a romantic break to the Las Ventanas al Paraiso resort in Cabo, Mexico, and before the florist could pop the question, the 'Believe'' hitmaker appeared on a big screen to offer some words of advice. Colton shared a picture of himself and Jeff embracing with fireworks lighting the sky above them, and Cher visible on a giant display.
