Check out the trailer for the Take That musical with Five To Five
The production, which features music from the popular boy band, sees group Five To Five take on the role of the Take That stars. The band, made up of AJ Bentley, Curtis T Johns, Nick Carsberg, Sario Solomon and Yazdan Qafour, won BBC singing competition Let It Shine in order to take the roles.
