Celebrity photographer defrauded out ...

Celebrity photographer defrauded out of 565,000 by his 'parasitic' personal assistant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: IcNetwork

A "parasitic" personal assistant swindled 565,000 from an acclaimed celebrity photographer while using his reputation to rub shoulders with stars. Serial fraudster Caron Westbrook, 53, spent years funding a lavish lifestyle by forging vast cheques from Powys-raised showbusiness snapper David Hogan, leaving him in financial ruin and suicidal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the... 7 hr Lacie 13
News Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded b... 9 hr Mikey 7
News Steve Perry Avoids Contact With Journey Members (May '06) 14 hr aq dragon 241
News Steve Perry in talks for Journey comeback (Feb '14) 14 hr aq dragon 11
News Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14) 15 hr The Power Of Mast... 28
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Thu mortcola 46
News Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09) Thu The Power Of Mast... 7,654
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,463,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC