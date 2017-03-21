Celebrity birthdays for the week of M...

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 26-April 1

680News

March 26: Actor Alan Arkin is 83. Actor James Caan is 77. Singer Diana Ross is 73. Actor Johnny Crawford is 71. Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is 69. Singer-actress Vicki Lawrence is 68. Actor Ernest Thomas is 68. Actor Martin Short is 67. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 67. Drummer Monte Yoho of The Outlaws is 65. Country singer Dean Dillon is 62. Talk-show host Leeza Gibbons is 60. Actress Jennifer Grey is 57. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 55. Actor Michael Imperioli is 51. Guitarist James Iha is 49. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 49. Actress Leslie Mann is 45. Actor T.R. Knight is 44. Rapper Juvenile is 42. Actress Amy Smart is 41. Actress Bianca Kajlich is 40. Actress Keira Knightley is 32. Rapper J-Kwon is 31. March 27: Actor Julian Glover is 82. Actor Jerry Lacy is 81. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 77. Actor Michael York is 75. Keyboardist Tony Banks is 67. Keyboardist ... (more)

