Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds celebrated at public memorial
More than a thousand people paid tribute to the mother-daughter duo at a public memorial on Saturday, held near their burial sites at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles. The event, organized by Todd Fisher, Reynolds' son and brother of Carrie, befit the Hollywood screen legends with singing, dancing and a cameo by a "Star Wars" character.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's doctor: 'I told the truth' (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Spotted Wee
|398
|Liberace's Lover Reveals Michael Jackson Romance (May '12)
|6 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|220
|Freeze your cheese, get creative with Christmas...
|16 hr
|Steve Eller
|11
|The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild'
|20 hr
|Adam
|1
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Sat
|andet1987
|43
|Ten Things to Do In Houston For $10 or Less (Se...
|Sat
|FreePharts
|1
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|Thu
|mortcola
|48
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC