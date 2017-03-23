Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds celebr...

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds celebrated at public memorial

More than a thousand people paid tribute to the mother-daughter duo at a public memorial on Saturday, held near their burial sites at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles. The event, organized by Todd Fisher, Reynolds' son and brother of Carrie, befit the Hollywood screen legends with singing, dancing and a cameo by a "Star Wars" character.

