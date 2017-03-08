Carole King appeared on stage at her own musical last night
Singer Carole King has made a surprise visit to the West End production of the musical about her life and treated the audience to a rendition of her hit You've Got A Friend. Carole received a standing ovation as she appeared on stage during the curtain call for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at London's Aldwych Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|1 hr
|Here Kitty Kitty
|6
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|22 hr
|Spotted Wee
|7,650
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|Tue
|Spotted Wee
|22
|Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|23
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mon
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
|Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what...
|Mon
|Classic Rock
|1
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Spotted Wee
|59
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC