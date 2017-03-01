Canadian stars dominate iHeartRadio Music Awards' male artist category
Justin Bieber, Drake, Shawn Mendes and the Weeknd are all vying for the male artist of the year award, up against country singer Luke Bryan, the only non-Canadian in the category. Drake has the most nominations - he's up for 12 awards, including hip hop artist of the year - while the Weeknd is also nominated for best R&B artist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comedy Central to Premiere New Music Series the...
|5 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|All-Star lineup honors The Band's 'Last Waltz'
|7 hr
|AllPhartx
|1
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Thu
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07)
|Thu
|JMD
|59
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Thu
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da...
|Wed
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC