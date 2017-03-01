Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Sheeran set f...

Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Sheeran set for iHeartRadio Awards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

This Feb. 12, 2017 file photo shows Katy Perry performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Perry, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and The Chainsmokers will perform at Sunday's iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07) 16 hr glenn 23
News Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ... 18 hr Spotted Wee 21
News Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe... 19 hr Will Dockery 1
News Comedy Central to Premiere New Music Series the... Fri BJ Fan 1
News All-Star lineup honors The Band's 'Last Waltz' Fri AllPhartx 1
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... Mar 3 BPT 1
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,777 • Total comments across all topics: 279,342,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC