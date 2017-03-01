Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Sheeran set for iHeartRadio Awards
This Feb. 12, 2017 file photo shows Katy Perry performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Perry, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and The Chainsmokers will perform at Sunday's iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and truTV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|glenn
|23
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|18 hr
|Spotted Wee
|21
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|19 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Comedy Central to Premiere New Music Series the...
|Fri
|BJ Fan
|1
|All-Star lineup honors The Band's 'Last Waltz'
|Fri
|AllPhartx
|1
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|Mar 3
|BPT
|1
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC