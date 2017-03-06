Bros scrap more than half of comeback tour
Eighties boy band Bros have scrapped more than half the dates on their comeback tour, sparking speculation it was because of poor ticket sales. Twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss - who enjoyed a major hit with the track When Will I Be Famous? - cancelled August shows in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Nottingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Goulash
|7,649
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|3 hr
|Spotted Wee
|22
|Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14)
|8 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|23
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|19 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
|Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what...
|Mon
|Classic Rock
|1
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Spotted Wee
|59
|Casablancas Replaces Drinking with 'Getting Sto... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|JPontolillo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC