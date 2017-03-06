Bros scrap more than half of comeback...

Bros scrap more than half of comeback tour

9 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Eighties boy band Bros have scrapped more than half the dates on their comeback tour, sparking speculation it was because of poor ticket sales. Twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss - who enjoyed a major hit with the track When Will I Be Famous? - cancelled August shows in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Nottingham.

