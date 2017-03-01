Bright like a diamond: Harvard honors...

Bright like a diamond: Harvard honors Rihanna's philanthropy

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Singer Rihanna addresses an audience Tuesday after being presented with the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year Award during ceremonies at the Sanders Theatre on the school's campus, in Cambridge, Mass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14) 4 hr Spotted Wee 58
News Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09) 19 hr Fat Hard Phart 108
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate Feb 26 Copout 10
News John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ... Feb 25 BPT 2
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... Feb 24 2brosewilder 37
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... Feb 23 BJ Fan 3
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Feb 23 aq dragon 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC