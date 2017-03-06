Beauty and the Beast: Watch Ariana Grande and John Legend's stunning music video
John Legend and Ariana Grande looked like a handsome prince and princess in the new Beauty and the Beast music video The video also gives a sneak peek at how the live-action remake of the 1991 animation will recreate the iconic dance scene. Emma Watson's Belle and Dan Stevens' Beast can be spotted waltzing together in the background of the video, with Emma wearing the famous yellow ball gown.
