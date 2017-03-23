Arcade Fire, Muse, The Killers, Lorde...

Arcade Fire, Muse, The Killers, Lorde, Chance the Rapper & More Headline Lollapalooza 2017 blog

The 2017 Lollapalooza lineup is here, and they are not messin' around with this one. Notable headliners? Arcade Fire, Blink-182, The Killers, Lorde, Muse, hometown hero Chance the Rapper, and more.

Chicago, IL

