Annie Lennox: Trump's 'locker room ta...

Annie Lennox: Trump's 'locker room talk' acted as catalyst to empower women

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Annie Lennox has suggested that US President Donald Trump has been "helpful" in drumming up support for women's rights. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/news/annie-lennox-trumps-locker-room-talk-acted-as-catalyst-to-empower-women-35503454.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/news/article35503453.ece/b17c7/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-e31b4d75-5d6f-4c7a-9778-de2b49ad48df_I1.jpg Annie Lennox has suggested that US President Donald Trump has been "helpful" in drumming up support for women's rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07) 13 hr glenn 23
News Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ... 14 hr Spotted Wee 21
News Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe... 16 hr Will Dockery 1
News Comedy Central to Premiere New Music Series the... Fri BJ Fan 1
News All-Star lineup honors The Band's 'Last Waltz' Fri AllPhartx 1
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... Mar 3 BPT 1
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC