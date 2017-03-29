Allman Brothers Band guitarist's wife charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm
The wife of an Allman Brothers Band founding member is accused of pointing a rifle at members of a rowing team in Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's officials say 62-year-old Donna Betts was charged Tuesday with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|59 min
|Rev Cash Dollar
|36
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|3 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|41
|Live Review and Gallery: Bon Jovi at United Center
|4 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|6 hr
|Freddy Rock
|1
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|6 hr
|Steve Eller
|2
|Tea party abandons presidential race to focus o... (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Repeal Explosion
|188
|Michael Jackson broke down racial barriers (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|Mojo Hojo
|1,562
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC