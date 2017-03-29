Allman Brothers Band guitarist's wife...

Allman Brothers Band guitarist's wife charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm

12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The wife of an Allman Brothers Band founding member is accused of pointing a rifle at members of a rowing team in Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's officials say 62-year-old Donna Betts was charged Tuesday with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Chicago, IL

