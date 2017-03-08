Advocates call foul on CDC cuts in GOP Obamacare repeal bill

Public health advocates are warning lawmakers the GOP plan to repeal Obamacare will eliminate nearly $1 billion in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding used for programs like preventing disease outbreaks and childhood lead poisoning. But Republican critics say the Prevention and Public Health Fund, which amounts to 12% of CDC's budget, is a "slush fund" that has been spent on Zumba classes and massage sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.