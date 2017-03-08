Advocates call foul on CDC cuts in GO...

Advocates call foul on CDC cuts in GOP Obamacare repeal bill

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Public health advocates are warning lawmakers the GOP plan to repeal Obamacare will eliminate nearly $1 billion in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding used for programs like preventing disease outbreaks and childhood lead poisoning. But Republican critics say the Prevention and Public Health Fund, which amounts to 12% of CDC's budget, is a "slush fund" that has been spent on Zumba classes and massage sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded b... 1 hr CodeTalker 4
News Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the... 5 hr Mikey 11
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) 7 hr mortcola 46
News Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09) 9 hr The Power Of Mast... 7,654
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... 15 hr Mustang 2
News Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14) 15 hr Pliez 27
News Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da... 15 hr MissDaisy 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC