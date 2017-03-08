Adele halts concert after fan suffers cardiac arrest
Footage of Friday night's concert at the ANZ Stadium filmed by fans attending the Australian leg of her tour shows the Hello singer becoming concerned when medics arrived to attend to a woman in the audience. She can be heard asking the band to stop and saying: "I'm sorry, there's fireworks in this one and I don't want to scare them.
