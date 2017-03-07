A British coroner says George Michael's death was caused
Coroner: George Michael died of heart, liver disease Because singer died of natural causes, there will be no further investigation. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://usat.ly/2na2tb5 A British coroner says George Michael died of natural causes as the result of heart disease and a fatty liver.
