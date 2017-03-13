A 1971 publicity photo of Chuck Berry.

A 1971 publicity photo of Chuck Berry.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

Chuck Berry, the dazzling guitarist and rock and roll legend who wrote Johnny B. Goode, Maybelline, Roll Over Beethoven, Memphis, Sweet Little Sixteen and many other classic tunes died Saturday, police and media reports said. Berry, who was 29 when he had his first hit, has been called "the father of rock-and-roll."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... 17 hr Rap Hop 5
News a Leta s Hear it for the Boysa by Boston Gay Me... 20 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News Former Texas congressman accused of taking char... Sat doG mDaden Hloy p... 1
News Paris Jackson holds hands with prom date Meliss... Fri The Power Of Mast... 1
News Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15) Fri CombOver Donald 21
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Thu Anonymous 9
News Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P... Mar 16 Pat 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,659,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC