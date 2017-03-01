7 songs that didna t make the cut for...

7 songs that didna t make the cut for U2a s a The Joshua Treea

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The band recorded several songs during sessions for the landmark 1987 album. Many were heard as B-sides to U2 singles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07) 25 min glenn 23
News Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ... 2 hr Spotted Wee 21
News Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe... 3 hr Will Dockery 1
News Comedy Central to Premiere New Music Series the... Fri BJ Fan 1
News All-Star lineup honors The Band's 'Last Waltz' Fri AllPhartx 1
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... Fri BPT 1
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Thu carolyn joynor 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,353 • Total comments across all topics: 279,325,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC