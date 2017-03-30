30 days and counting before 2017 Jazz Fest launch

It's 30 days and counting until nearly 600 performers converge on the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course for the annual celebration of music known as Jazz Fest. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will be held over two weekends, April 28-30 and May 4-7 featuring Stevie Wonder, Maroon 5, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Harry Connick Jr., Aaron Neville, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Meghan Trainor, Herb Alpert, Alabama Shakes and Darius Rucker.

