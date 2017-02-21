Who won at the Brit Awards?

Little Mix thanked their ex-boyfriends as they accepted the award for British Single at the Brit Awards, after driving fans wild with their blonde wigs during their show-opening performance. The former X Factor winners won the prestigious prize for their hit track Shout Out To My Ex, but were admittedly stunned to receive the award.

