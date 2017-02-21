Who won at the Brit Awards?
Little Mix thanked their ex-boyfriends as they accepted the award for British Single at the Brit Awards, after driving fans wild with their blonde wigs during their show-opening performance. The former X Factor winners won the prestigious prize for their hit track Shout Out To My Ex, but were admittedly stunned to receive the award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|3 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|35
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|8 hr
|MissDaisy
|2
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|8 hr
|aq dragon
|1
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|11 hr
|inbred Genius
|6
|Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Big_G
|4
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Former teenage favourite David Cassidy reveals ...
|Wed
|o see the light
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC