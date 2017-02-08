Walker budget: 5 per cent University of Wisconsin tuition cut
The budget plan Gov. Scott Walker announced Tuesday would cut University of Wisconsin tuition by 5 per cent at all campuses, allow students to opt out of paying some fees and grant the university's request for millions in additional state aid. The two-year spending plan marks an about face for Walker after he and the Republican-controlled Legislature cut $250 million from the university in the last budget and froze tuition for two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour
|3 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Tennessee anti-abortion groups at crossroads on...
|8 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Our ISS Astronauts Drink Recycled Russian Pee (Aug '15)
|22 hr
|Space Phart
|10
|Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16)
|Tue
|Bakker
|6
|Lady Gaga avoids politics at Super Bowl halftim...
|Tue
|PayupSucka
|13
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|Tue
|America Gentleman...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC