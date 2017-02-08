Walker budget: 5 per cent University of Wisconsin tuition cut

The budget plan Gov. Scott Walker announced Tuesday would cut University of Wisconsin tuition by 5 per cent at all campuses, allow students to opt out of paying some fees and grant the university's request for millions in additional state aid. The two-year spending plan marks an about face for Walker after he and the Republican-controlled Legislature cut $250 million from the university in the last budget and froze tuition for two years.

