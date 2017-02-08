Walker budget: 5 per cent University ...

Walker budget: 5 per cent University of Wisconsin tuition cut

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The budget plan Gov. Scott Walker announced Tuesday would cut University of Wisconsin tuition by 5 per cent at all campuses, allow students to opt out of paying some fees and grant the university's request for millions in additional state aid. The two-year spending plan marks an about face for Walker after he and the Republican-controlled Legislature cut $250 million from the university in the last budget and froze tuition for two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... 2 hr ThomasA 5
News Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour 3 hr BJ Fan 1
News Tennessee anti-abortion groups at crossroads on... 8 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News Our ISS Astronauts Drink Recycled Russian Pee (Aug '15) 22 hr Space Phart 10
News Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16) Tue Bakker 6
News Lady Gaga avoids politics at Super Bowl halftim... Tue PayupSucka 13
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 Tue America Gentleman... 4
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC