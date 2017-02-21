Video for 'Traveling Light' reveals p...

Video for 'Traveling Light' reveals previously unseen Leonard Cohen footage

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A new music video assembled by Leonard Cohen's son and another longtime collaborator is giving fans an intimate glimpse of the late singer. "Traveling Light," directed by Sammy Slabbinck, was posted online Thursday and offers an array of archival and previously unseen footage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... 12 hr BJ Fan 3
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... 16 hr YouDidntBuildThat 35
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... 21 hr aq dragon 1
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate Thu inbred Genius 6
News Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15) Thu Big_G 4
News Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled... Wed Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
News Former teenage favourite David Cassidy reveals ... Wed o see the light 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC