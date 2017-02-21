Vanessa Carlton turns heads with new album at Daryl's House
Vanessa Carlton, seen here, will perform at Daryl's House Club in Pawling, N.Y., on Sunday, March 5. Tristen Gaspadarek, the Nashville singer-songwriter who goes by Tristen, opens. Vanessa Carlton, seen here, will perform at Daryl's House Club in Pawling, N.Y., on Sunday, March 5. Tristen Gaspadarek, the Nashville singer-songwriter who goes by Tristen, opens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|Sun
|Copout
|10
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|Sat
|BPT
|2
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|Feb 24
|2brosewilder
|37
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Feb 23
|BJ Fan
|3
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15)
|Feb 23
|Big_G
|4
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|Feb 22
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC