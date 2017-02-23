Vancouver animator Robert Valley's un...

Vancouver animator Robert Valley's unexpected journey from Kickstarter to Oscars

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: 680News

As a hired gun for a wide swath of projects, Valley has contributed to high-profile works including "Tron: Uprising," "Wonder Woman" shorts and music videos for virtual band Gorillaz. Still, something was missing for Valley and he looked to devote time to a personal project: a biographical film documenting his turbulent relationship with a childhood friend who went by the name Techno Stypes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... 1 hr PoliciaFederal 36
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... 16 hr BJ Fan 3
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Thu aq dragon 1
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate Thu inbred Genius 6
News Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15) Thu Big_G 4
News Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled... Wed Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
News Former teenage favourite David Cassidy reveals ... Wed o see the light 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,107 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC