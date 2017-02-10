Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers reunite...

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers reunite for star-studded Grammy concert

Tom Petty got his band the Heartbreakers back together for a high-class gig to launch the Grammy Awards weekend. Foo Fighters, Don Henley, Norah Jones, Gary Clark Jr, Jackson Browne, the Head and the Heart, and George Strait were among those honouring the 66-year-old singer-songwriter as MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday night.

