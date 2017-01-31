They're Three Times as "Happy": Pharr...

They're Three Times as "Happy": Pharrell Williams and Wife Welcome Triplets

P harrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are the proud parents of not one, not two, but three children. Vanity Fair confirms that Lasichanh gave birth to triplets earlier this month.

