The original His Dark Materials trilogy was a huge hit for Philip Pullman
Acclaimed author Philip Pullman will publish his long-awaited follow-up to the His Dark Materials trilogy in October, 17 years after the last instalment. A new trilogy of books, which he describes as an "equel" rather than a prequel or sequel, begins with The Book Of Dust which will be published on October 19 by Penguin Random House Children's and David Fickling Books.
